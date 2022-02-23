Headlines

Hollywood

Cardi B reacts to Russia-Ukraine crisis, says 'if I don't say right things, I might get killed'

Cardi B shared her thoughts on the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind, shared her thoughts on the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, criticising world leaders for focusing on the wrong issues.

The rapper, known for using social media to comment on news and celebrity gossip, as well as promoting her new music and projects, on Tuesday, responded to a fan on Twitter who tagged her asking Cardi what she "thinks about this whole Russia thing."

Cardi responded to the user saying, "Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about."

When another fan tweeted in response that they thought it wasn`t the rapper behind the message, Cardi clarified things with a video. "This phone is not hacked, it's really me!" she declared in the nearly minute-long clip shared on Twitter.

She added, "I actually want to say a lot of things, but I'm just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don't say the right things, I might get killed."The Grammy-winner further said, "I'm really not on NATO's side, I'm really not on Russian side, I'm actually in the citizens' side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now."

"This inflation not only in America, but everywhere in the world! It's really hard to get the economy back up. There is so much shipments and embarkments backed up, China's not really messing with us, so a lot of things are behind, a lot of goods are behind, and this s-t just made it a lot more complicated, so I'm just really annoyed by this," she added. She concluded, "And I really wish all world leaders right now, just really come to the logical conclusion, but whatever."

This isn't Cardi's first time publicly speaking out about politics. In fact, the rapper used to be extremely vocal about them on social media before she suddenly stopped. " I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for," she tweeted in October.

Ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, the rapper encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden and noted she was "tired of getting upset" every time Donald Trump spoke, reported Fox News. Coming back to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, tensions have grown recently in Ukraine after a possible chance of an invasion from Russia. The situation is adverse in the region as the Russian President on Monday decided to recognise Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Many of the Western nations already have imposed sanctions on Russia as a result of the latest move while NATO alliance has also beefed up military might overseeing the adverse situation.

