Video: Cardi B plays Lata Mangeshkar's 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' song in backdrop, desi Twitterati lose calm

Several international artists have shown their 'desi' love in some or the other way. Many singers have featured the 'Indianess' in their music video, social media posts, at events and more. The latest international singer to join the feat is none other than Cardi B. The ace rapper took to her social media pages and shared a video in which she talks about making an announcement. In the backdrop, one can hear the hit retro song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

In the video, Cardi is seen wearing a black bikini with black thigh straps. She completed her look with a blue denim trenchcoat thrown on her shoulder with a silver chain, a small tote bag and a black-and-white bandana. The rapper captioned the video stating, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow."

Meanwhile, desi Twitterati lost their calm and flooded her video with funny comments. Take a look at it below:

Recently, Cardi praised Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao starrer The White Tiger. She had written, "The White Tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it."

To which Priyanka replied, "The same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it."

Cardi had recently run into a controversy when she posed as Hindu Goddess Maa Durga in a leading shoe magazine's cover photo that she had shot in a bid to promote her new shoe collection. After netizens called her out, Cardi issued an apology.