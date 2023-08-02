Headlines

Cardi B may face battery charges for throwing mic at fan during concert

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the matter after a woman reported Cardi B throwing her mic at her during a concert.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

US police have stated that they have launched a battery inquiry against rapper Cardi B after she threw a microphone at a fan who had thrown a drink at her. Several videos circulated on social media showing Cardi B performing on a stage in Las Vegas when a drink was hurled at her from the audience.

During the concert, a woman from the audience flung liquid from her cup at the rapper as she was performing her song Bodak Yellow. Cardi B was briefly visibly stunned before she threw her microphone at the individual and began mouthing what seemed to be expletives. Her security team had to intervene and escort the fan out of the concert.

According to a Hindustan Times report, several footage also seem to show the mic making touch with a different audience member. Other clips have shown Cardi B feeling hot and asking fans to throw some water. However, it is unclear if the clips are related.

Later on Monday, a woman had contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to report battery, according to news agency AFP. The victim claimed that she was present at a function on 29 July 2023, at a building in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. She said that she was injured by something thrown from the stage during a concert. Even though Cardi B was not specifically mentioned in the police report, the time and place match up with her event.

Incidents like these are a frequent occurrence since many artistes and performers have been subject to this experience. Some vivid examples were seen during BebeRexha’s concert in New York. She had to be hospitalized in June when a guy hurled a phone at her while she performed. In the same month, as Pink was playing in London, a fan tossed a bag that appeared to contain their mother's ashes onto the stage.On the first night of Drake's ‘It's All a Blur Tour’, a phone was also thrown at his arm.

