Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking about pregnancy, watch: ‘Don’t disrespect me’

Cardi B was visibly furious with a paparazzo outside a courthouse in Alhambra, California, after being questioned about ongoing pregnancy rumours. The incident happened on Tuesday, right after the 31-year-old rapper attended a court hearing for a separate legal matter.
Cardi B was visibly furious with a paparazzo outside a courthouse in Alhambra, California, after being questioned about ongoing pregnancy rumours. The incident happened on Tuesday, right after the 31-year-old rapper attended a court hearing for a separate legal matter.
Wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress, Cardi was making her way out of the court when a photographer asked if she was expecting her fourth child with ex-husband Offset and how that might affect NFL star Stefon Diggs, whom she has been linked to since June.
The paparazzo pressed her, saying, “Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time” and asked whether there could be any “paternity issues with Stefon Diggs.” Cardi, clearly irritated, snapped back, shouting, “Respect women,” before grabbing a marker from a fan’s hand and throwing it toward the questioner.
Cardi B throws a marker at a reporter for disrespecting her outside of the court house toda pic.twitter.com/zWrMzLUQhA—(@bugatti_bardi) September 2, 2025
As her bodyguard escorted her toward a waiting vehicle, the man called out, “I still love you even though you threw some stuff at me.” Cardi then confronted him again, saying, “Don’t do that. Do you see women asking those type of questions to me? Why do you feel as a man, you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners. Don’t disrespect me.”
Despite her frustration, the paparazzo repeated, “I still love you, Cardi.”
Why was Cardi B in court?
The confrontation happened after Cardi attended court for a lawsuit filed by her former security guard, Emani Ellis. Ellis had accused Cardi of assaulting her during a doctor’s visit in 2018, claiming the rapper scratched her face with a fingernail and spat on her while she was secretly pregnant with her first child.
According to reports, the trial concluded quickly in Cardi’s favour. The jury cleared her of all liability, handing her what was described as a “quick and absolute victory.”