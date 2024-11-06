Soon after Donald Trump's historic victory in the US Presidential election, celebrities reacted to it.

Hollywood celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Cardi B and Christina Applegate have expressed anger and disappointment over Donald Trump's re-election as US president. Jamie Lee Curtis said on Instagram that Trump's win "means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time," as per Variety.

"Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included," she posted.

She continued, "But what it really means is that we wake up and fight. Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That's what it means to be an American. That's what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome."

Rapper Cardi B posted a a video of herself on her Instagram Story with the caption "I hate y'all bad," as per Variety. Rapper Cardi B supported Kamala Harris in the US elections. She recently also delivered a powerful speech on women's rights, condemning Donald Trump's "alleged sexism."

Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years… — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

"Just like Kamala Harris, I've been the underdog, underestimated and discredited. Women have to work ten times harder to prove themselves, and still, we're questioned. I can't stand a bully, and like Kamala, I'll always stand up to one." Billie Eilish also posted on her Instagram Story, writing "it's a war on women."

Former "Married...With Children" star Christina Applegate said that Trump's win threatened reproductive rights, which were already impacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. "Why? Give me your reasons why?" Applegate wrote on X. "My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me."

She continued in a separate post: "Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don't want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick."

Author Stephen King fumed over the election results, saying, "There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy."

Trump has got over 270 threshold electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. This will be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, the first in over 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Also read: Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's 'wife' who quit films in 12 years, was accused of abandoning her ill father, then...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.