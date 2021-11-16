Cardi B cracks egg using bizarre technique in VIRAL video, netizens react

It appears that a little amount of Joe Goldberg has rubbed off on Cardi-B after her recent connection with 'You' star Penn Badgley. If you've seen Cardi, you've probably noticed her gleaming, lethally sleek manicure, which she's flaunted numerous times. It's a versatile pair of nails, capable of self-defence as well as assisting in the peeling of an odd fruit or two.

In that vein, a video of Cardi B breaking an egg open in what has been dubbed 'serial killer' technique has been making the rounds on Twitter. In her defence, she can't get a grasp on the egg the regular way because of her long, green-painted fingernail.

However, the way she breaks it open in her palm, half-smashing, half-grinding it, is disturbing to watch, and Twitter users were taken aback.

That fact that not 1 piece of shell landed in there was amazing!!! — Ms. DC (@babegirl0077) November 14, 2021

Seriously?? There’s half an egg shell in there lol — Just me (@Kaylee_Kakes) November 14, 2021

After the lead actor in the Netflix movie 'You' Penn Badgley's old video complimenting the US rapper for her honest social media handling went viral, the two actors indulged in some 'stanning' each other. The pair then exchanged their Twitter display photographs a few days later, with Badgley's account now featuring Cardi B's image and vice versa. Cardi B also said that she received a 'note' from Joe Goldberg, as if that wasn't enough.