Cardi B accidentally posts topless pic on Instagram, gives savage reply to user who tried to troll her

On Tuesday, rapper Cardi B accidentally posted a topless picture of herself on her verified Instagram account. The photo was removed after some time but it remained long enough for people to take notice and grab headlines.

A day after the picture got posted, Cardi B has now addressed the issue and wrote that it was accidental and that she posted the photo by mistake.

After realising her error, Cardi B shared a voice memo on Twitter in which she could be heard saying, ".....Why? Why, why, why? You know what, I'm never going to beat myself up about it."

The 28-year-old planned to put the slip behind her and replied saying, "I'm going to eat my breakfast, and then I'm going to go to a party because I'm not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? Nope, no I'm not. I'm not. It is what it is. S--t happens..."

A social media user also tried to troll her. They wrote, "why yo areolas so big' (sic), to which the WAP hitmaker replied, "cause i breastfeed a baby for 3 months t**ties got bigger so nipples got bigger [shrug]." The media personality boldly ended her comment by penning: 'It's ok let me know if your daddy wanna get breastfed.'

Apart from the voice message that Cardi B posted on Twitter, the WAP singer also posted a message on her Instagram Story, that read, "I did not post (sic.) no story about me suing nobody ....nobody to be sued for it..."

As reported by Fox News, after posting her apology on Twitter, the 'I Like It' rapper caught backlash for her use of the R-word.

"Not you saying the r-word in 2020..." said one user. "The r word. How do you have fans," wrote another.

The representatives for Cardi B did not immediately respond to the media's request for comment.