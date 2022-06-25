Captain America Chris Evans says 'RIP iPhone 6s', pens hilarious note on social media

Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Hollywood star Chris Evans, popularly known as Captain America, is one of the greatest actors in the world. He is quite active on social media, and his latest Instagram post proves that he has a great sense of humour.

On Friday, Chris took to Instagram and shared a photo of his iPhone 6 with a hilarious caption that surely proves his loyalty to gadgets. He wrote, “RIP iPhone 6s We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal.”

Meanwhile, his film Lightyear was banned in the United Arab Emirates because it depicts homosexuality, and Disney has been unable to secure permission to show the movie in 13 other Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

Reacting to the same, according to Reuters, he said, “The real truth is those people are idiots. Every time there's been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that's what makes us good.”

"There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs," Evans said. "I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."

Producer Galyn Susman asked why viewers "don't get more upset showing failed relationships."

In Lightyear, "We have a relationship here which lasts an entire lifetime. It's loving, it's supportive and it shows Buzz exactly what he doesn't have and that's the whole point.

"We should all be so lucky to have that kind of relationship in our life," she added.