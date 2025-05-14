The fourth instalment in Captain America franchise will now soon be available for streaming. Read on to know the date and platform.

Disney has recently announced that Marvel Studios' latest instalment, 'Captain America: Brave New World', will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on May 28. The highly anticipated film, which continues the journey of Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, followed a successful theatrical run earlier this year, grossing over USD 415 million worldwide, according to Deadline.

In this new chapter, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie reprises his role as Sam Wilson, who now carries the iconic shield of Captain America. In India, the movie will be streaming on JioHotstar.

The film follows Wilson as he meets newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross (played by Harrison Ford). This pivotal meeting quickly escalates into a global crisis, and Wilson finds himself at the centre of a high-stakes international incident. Racing against time, he must unravel a sinister plot orchestrated by an unseen mastermind, all while trying to prevent the world from descending into chaos.

Directed by Julius Onah, 'Captain America: Brave New World' boasts an ensemble cast that includes Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. The film was released in theatres in February, where it quickly garnered attention for both its action-packed sequences and emotional depth.

As part of the expanding Marvel Universe, 'Captain America: Brave New World' continues Marvel Studios' commitment to delivering interconnected stories, with 'Thunderbolts' being the next major release after 'Brave New World'.

According to Deadline, 'Thunderbolts' has already grossed over USD 273 million worldwide and is still playing in theatres. Marvel's next big release on the calendar is 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 25, 2025.

