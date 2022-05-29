Cannes 2022 complete list of winners: Triangle of Sadness wins Palme d'Or, Parasite star Song Kang-ho wins Best Actor

Hours after Delhi's Shaunak Sen became the second Indian in two years to win the Golden Eye for the Best Documentary Film for All That Breathes, the much-awaited top awards of the 75th Cannes Film Festival were announced on the night of Saturday, May 28.
Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund won his second Palme d'Or for Triangle of Sadness, a biting satire of the shallow worlds of fashion and wealth, bringing the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to a close.
Ostlund's follow-up to his 2017 Palme-winning The Square, according to Variety, takes a boat full of shallow people -- models, millionaires, and their various trophy partners -- and abandons them in deep water, forcing the survivors to reconstruct a desert-island society where money holds no power. In such a system, for better or worse, beauty becomes the most valuable asset.
Tying for second place, celebrated French director Claire Denis's Stars at Noon, which was clearly not very popular in the press room, and Belgian director Lukas Dhont's Close shared the Grand Prix.
Korean director Park Chan-Wook won the Best Director for Decision to Leave, described by `Variety` as a Hitchcockian thriller in which a detective falls for the widow of a murder victim. Park's countryman, Parasite star Song Kang-ho, won Best Actor for his role in Broker in which he plays a man who sells abandoned babies on the black market. Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, who plays an Iranian reporter risking her own life to catch a serial killer in Holy Spider was named the Best Actress.
The strong Asian flavour of the awards was completed by Pakistan's Joyland, directed by Saim Sadiq, getting the Queer Palm, and Nepalese director Abinash Bikram Shah's Lori getting a special mention in the Short Films section, apart from of course the Golden Eye that Shaunaq Sen got for his documentary All That Breathes.
Jury president Vincent Lindon, who won Cannes Best Actor honour in 2015, assured the crowd the Palme d'Or winner was selected with a strong majority. Lindon co-presented the awards with his fellow jurors - Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, English actor-director Rebecca Hall, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish star Noomi Rapace, Norwegian director Joachim Trier and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Palme d’Or
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Grand Prize (tie)
Stars at Noon, Claire Denis
Close, Lukas Dhont
Best Director
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Special 75th-Anniversary Prize
Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Jury Prize (tie)
EO, Jerzy Skolimowski
The Eight Mountains, Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch
Best Actor
Song Kang-ho, Broker
Best Screenplay
Tarik Saleh, Boy From Heaven
Best Actress
Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Holy Spider
Camera d’Or
War Pony, Riley Keough & Gina Gammell
Camera d’Or Special Mention
Plan 75, Chie Hayakawa
Short Film Palme d’Or
The Water Murmurs, Jianying Chen
Best Documentary
All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen
Special Jury Prize
Mariupolis 2, Mantas Kvedaravicius
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda
(With inputs from IANS)