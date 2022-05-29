Cannes 2022 complete list of winners: Triangle of Sadness wins Palme d'Or, Parasite star Song Kang-ho wins Best Actor

Festival de Cannes/Instagram

Hours after Delhi's Shaunak Sen became the second Indian in two years to win the Golden Eye for the Best Documentary Film for All That Breathes, the much-awaited top awards of the 75th Cannes Film Festival were announced on the night of Saturday, May 28.

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund won his second Palme d'Or for Triangle of Sadness, a biting satire of the shallow worlds of fashion and wealth, bringing the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to a close.

Ostlund's follow-up to his 2017 Palme-winning The Square, according to Variety, takes a boat full of shallow people -- models, millionaires, and their various trophy partners -- and abandons them in deep water, forcing the survivors to reconstruct a desert-island society where money holds no power. In such a system, for better or worse, beauty becomes the most valuable asset.

Tying for second place, celebrated French director Claire Denis's Stars at Noon, which was clearly not very popular in the press room, and Belgian director Lukas Dhont's Close shared the Grand Prix.

Korean director Park Chan-Wook won the Best Director for Decision to Leave, described by `Variety` as a Hitchcockian thriller in which a detective falls for the widow of a murder victim. Park's countryman, Parasite star Song Kang-ho, won Best Actor for his role in Broker in which he plays a man who sells abandoned babies on the black market. Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, who plays an Iranian reporter risking her own life to catch a serial killer in Holy Spider was named the Best Actress.



The strong Asian flavour of the awards was completed by Pakistan's Joyland, directed by Saim Sadiq, getting the Queer Palm, and Nepalese director Abinash Bikram Shah's Lori getting a special mention in the Short Films section, apart from of course the Golden Eye that Shaunaq Sen got for his documentary All That Breathes.

Jury president Vincent Lindon, who won Cannes Best Actor honour in 2015, assured the crowd the Palme d'Or winner was selected with a strong majority. Lindon co-presented the awards with his fellow jurors - Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, English actor-director Rebecca Hall, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish star Noomi Rapace, Norwegian director Joachim Trier and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Palme d’Or

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Grand Prize (tie)

Stars at Noon, Claire Denis

Close, Lukas Dhont

Best Director

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Special 75th-Anniversary Prize

Tori and Lokita, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Jury Prize (tie)

EO, Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eight Mountains, Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch

Best Actor

Song Kang-ho, Broker

Best Screenplay

Tarik Saleh, Boy From Heaven

Best Actress

Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Holy Spider

Camera d’Or

War Pony, Riley Keough & Gina Gammell

Camera d’Or Special Mention

Plan 75, Chie Hayakawa

Short Film Palme d’Or

The Water Murmurs, Jianying Chen

Best Documentary

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen

Special Jury Prize

Mariupolis 2, Mantas Kvedaravicius

Prize of the Ecumenical Jury

Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda



(With inputs from IANS)