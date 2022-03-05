Camila Cabello reveals the reason behind her split with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has spoken up about her recent breakup with Shawn Mendes. In January 2021, the two musicians called it quits, announcing their split in a joint post on Instagram that read: "Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever.

The Havana singer revealed why the couple split up in a recent interview with Apple Music, as reported by Page Six. "As I get older, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us," she went on to add, "We both started so young, too. It’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults."

Cabello also stated that her life priorities have fluctuated as she has grown older, adding that "my focus has changed throughout my life."

Since their collaboration on the superhit song, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2015, fans and the media have been shipping the ex-couple. It wasn't until July 2019 that the two were photographed discreetly getting cosy that it was verified that their relationship was more than just a rumour.

Cabello talked on how "things change" and "take unexpected turns" in the interview, referring to her relationship with Mendes and life in general. She also mentioned I love Shawn, and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. I’m finally at a place where I feel like I’ve had experiences, I’m doing the therapy, I’ve put in a lot of work. My focus really has shifted a lot."