Camila Cabello burns the stage at UEFA Champions League Final opening ceremony

Credit: camilaupdatebr/Instagram

On Saturday, at UEFA Champions League Final, Camila Cabello delivered a spectacular performance for soccer fans, they will surely remember a breath-taking medley of Senorita, Bam Bam, and Don’t Go Yet.

Ahead of the highly anticipated face-off between Liverpool and Real Madrid, Camila Cabello stunned everyone with her powerpack performance in all-white ensemble, crop top. She gave homage to her Latin heritage there.

While speaking to Billboard recently, Cabello talked about Latin culture and her music. She stated, “My music, I always feel celebrates my heritage and my Cuban-Mexican heritage, so there’s going to be songs from Familia on there.”

“Out of every sport, it’s the only one I really understand and the one that gets me the most hyped. I’ve always wanted to see a soccer game in person,” she stated.

The Cuban-American pop star Camila Cabello, who made her acting debut with the romantic musical film 'Cinderella' in 2021, had earlier burned the internet with her hot pictures from her vacation to the Dominican Republic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Camila shared a series of sultry bikini photos from her recent vacation. The singer-songwriter is seen enjoying a boat ride in a black bikini in the sexy pictures, which she captioned as "I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life, but I was in the REPUBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY", the singer-songwriter wrote along with the shots of herself enjoying a boat ride in a black swimsuit.

The 'Senorita' stars, who went public with their relationship in July 2019, had announced their breakup two months ago with a joint statement that read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."