'Came at me with batons': John Cusack shares video of cop who allegedly attacked actor during Chicago protest

Hollywood actor John Cusack posted two videos on Twitter showing that the police attacked his bike with batons for filming a burning car. John was out filming the protests against the killing of George Floyd in Chicago. In his tweet, John wrote, "Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here’s the audio," attaching a video of his altercation with the police.

John wrote in another tweet that he was also 'hit' with pepper spray. He wrote, "I haven’t seen tear gas - but was hit by pepper spray - don’t know how a curfew can be started at nine with bridges blocked CTA not running - Be back out tonight a to see what I can."

In the video posted by him, a cop can be heard shouting at John to move with loud clanging sounds. For the uninformed, the United States is going through civil unrest that has spread to different cities following the death of an African-American man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck. Activists are protesting in at least a dozen major US cities coast to coast, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and Atlanta.

In a tweet, John said that he is positive the protest will not end soon. "Would be very surprised if this is a one or two days event / this may well be the beginning of the end of trump loathsome era - thank god -feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head- a wave peaking -Chicago scene was about getting to trump tower most of the day," he said.