Burj Khalifa lights up beautifully on BTS singer V's 26th birthday

For the second year in a row, BTS singer V's fan club CHINA Baidu Vbar arranged for the Burj Khalifa to be lit up to celebrate his birthday. On Thursday, the singer has turned 26 years old.

The world's tallest structure was covered with photos and wishes for the singer in videos posted by admirers in Dubai. The song Inner Child, sung by V for Map of the Soul: 7, was played in the backdrop of the three-minute video. Several fans have been heard singing along to the song.

This is the second time Burj Khalifa has been involved in his birthday project. A similar event was held last year by the fan club. The fan club chose the song Winter Bear to play while the singer's photographs were projected over the building.

According to Hindustan Times, BTS fans all across the world have organised special birthday projects in honour of his birthday. A few projects, including fundraisers and advertisements, have been planned in India as well.

Bangtan India, an Indian BTS fan organisation, held a fundraiser in honour of Jin and V's birthdays, generating around $1,05,008 to be donated to an NGO that empowers women by encouraging discussion of taboo topics like menstruation.