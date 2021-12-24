BTS’ Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after returning to Korea from US

Suga, a member of the BTS, has tested positive for Covid-19. BTS's agency, Big Hit Music, verified the news by publishing a statement on Twitter.

Check out the statement here-

BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.

SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.





SUGA dikonfirmasi positive COVD-19 pada hari Jumat, 24 Desember selama karantina mandiri setelah mengambil tes PCR setelah kembali ke Korea pada hari Kamis, 23 Desember.



Get well soon Suga!#방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cGjapJQ8FS December 24, 2021

The band had been in LA since the end of November, preparing for their four sold-out stadium gigs in the city. The group then announced that they would be taking a break for the holidays to spend quality time with their family. After their various vacations, all of the members gradually returned to Korea. SUGA arrived in Korea on December 23 and was immediately placed under strict quarantine by the South Korean government. The musician has now got the virus, although he is asymptomatic and is taking care of himself while in confinement.