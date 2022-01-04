BTS' Suga tests COVID-19 negative, here's his first reaction post recovery



Suga aka Min Yoon-gi, a member of the Korean pop band BTS, has been tested Covid-19 negative after the rapper had contracted the coronavirus on December 24 after returning from the United States.

BTS' agency Big Hit Music confirmed the news by releasing an official statement that read, “Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities. SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home."

The company also thanked the official fandom of the pop group, ARMY for their concerns. It added, "We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you.”





Suga went to Weverse, the social media platform where fans and artists can interact with each other in South Korea, and wrote, "Released from the quarantine!" and added a grinning face emoji. Fans congratulated him for his recovery with messages such as "Love you so much, Min. Please always be safe", "Welcome back my love".

A day after Suga had tested positive for Covid-19, two other members of BTS - RM and Jin had tested positive for the virus. RM aka Kim Nam-joon and Jin aka Kim Seok-jin are currently in self isolation.