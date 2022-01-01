‘BTS’ leader RM finally breaks silence on dating rumours

BTS's RM has spoken out about reports that he is dating a non-celebrity woman. The K-pop star debunked any such rumours on social media on Friday.

“I don’t know that person at all. The poodle is my friend’s poodle,” RM wrote as translated by Allkpop.

BTS WEVERSE FEED RM/NAMJOON 211231



NJ: I don't know the person at all and the poodle is my friend's poodle pic.twitter.com/Mbg0RQSmHj — Sel (@BTStranslation_) December 31, 2021

For the uninitiated, RM dating a woman was first reported when a Korean YouTube video said that the singer has been dating a wealthy non-celebrity woman since 2019.

Earlier, BTS’ BigHit Music Agency has now clarified the same and said, “it is not true that RM is in a relationship.”

BigHit had previously denied allegations that Jungkook was dating Korean actor Lee Yoo Bi, stating that they will pursue legal action against the YouTuber who spreads such false information. For the uninitiated, rumours of Jungkook dating Lee made news after a YouTuber hinted at it and published photos from their respective social media profiles.

The dating rumours surrounding BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung made news earlier this year in October. According to reports, the singer was dating the daughter of the president of South Korea's Paradise Group.

V dismissed all such rumours. “I will shoot poisoned needles at the back of their necks in my dream tonight. Watch the back of your necks,” he had said. Even HYBE Labels denied the rumours, claiming that the two families are only ‘acquaintances’ and that the dating rumours are false.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, and Suga are being quarantined at home after testing positive for coronavirus. Aside from that, the K-pop singers are scheduled to perform 'Permission To Dance On Stage' in a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022.