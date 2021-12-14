BTS grooves to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’- Watch viral video

The extremely popular South Korean Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, are having a good these days. They are enjoying their popularity on the internet. The South Korean band group is active on social media now, therefore, BTS ARMY is having fun seeing them.

Recently, one of the fan pages of BTS has dropped an edited video in which six members of the band can be seen grooving to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from the film ‘Sooryavanshi’. Talking about the original clip, it is a throwback video from their Festa performance in 2015. However, after watching this video, one will not feel that it’s a doctored clip.

K-pop boy band is a global pop culture phenomenon with millions of fans and lovers. In the short video, J-Hope (Jung Hosoek) and Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jin (Kim Seokjin), RM (Kim Namjoon), and Jungkook (Keon Jungkook) can be seen dancing together. BTS boys can be seen romancing with each other. BTS ARMY will surely love this edit.

Watch video:

V aka Kim Taehyung, who became the fastest artist/individual to gain 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram, recently created Guinness World Record for the same. Meanwhile, ‘Congratulations Kim Taehyung’ is trending on social media. BTS boys are gaining popularity every day.

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.