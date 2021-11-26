Bryan Adams tests COVID-19 positive for second time

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid," he said.

Bryan Adams, a Canadian artist, announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling into Italy. Adams, who is also a photographer, was in Milan to promote Pirelli's calendar for 2022, which he shot.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to hospital for me,” he said in a post on Instagram, showing a photo of himself wearing a mask, sitting behind a table. “Thanks for all your support,” he said.

This is the singer's second bout with the virus in the last month. After Bryan Adams was diagnosed with Covid, Keith Urban stepped in for him at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was held on October 30.

According to Variety, the Canadian singer was scheduled to participate in a medley of songs alongside Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, and H.E.R. to honour inductee Tina Turner, but had to pull out at the last minute owing to a positive COVID-19 test.

Adams was tested before arriving in Cleveland for the festivities. Regardless of vaccination status, all attendees at the Rock Hall ceremony had to show a negative COVID test. The positive test was confirmed by a representative for Adams.