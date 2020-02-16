Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero welcomes second child on Valentine's Day

Mellisa Fumero popularly known as Amy Santiago from hit television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine surprised her fans with an announcement when she took to her Instagram and welcomed her newborn son. The actress announced that she gave birth to her and husband David Fumero's second-born on Valentine's Day, a son named Axel.

Check out the post here.

The B99 star wrote a heartwarming caption on her social media account and said, "Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!" The black and white photo shared by Melissa shows baby Axel napping adorably.

The loved up couple, who tied the knot in 2007, are already parents to 3-year-old son Enzo. After Melissa, David also could not hold back his happiness and shared a selfie with little Axel on his Instagram account. He wrote, "I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world, Axel! 2/14/20."

Soon after Melissa posted the picture it was flooded with joyous wishes for the couple and their newborn son. Her Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Stephanie Beatriz, commented, "So happy for you & your beautiful family!!! You're a badass!"

Back in November, Melissa had flaunted her baby bump and had written, "Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant. To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and... I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker... so I feel a little bit cute today. #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos."