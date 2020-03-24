Broadway star Aaron Tveit tests positive for coronavirus, says 'loss of taste and smell' are signs he noticed

Seems like coronavirus has gripped Hollywood by its jaws, as American actor, singer, and Broadway star Aaron Tveit announced on Monday that he too has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 36-year-old actor penned a lengthy, heartfelt note on his Instagram and opened up about his detection and symptoms.

Aaron wrote, "Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better."

The Out of Blue star found further added how he found himself "extremely lucky" as his symptoms were very mild in comparison to many who are experiencing much more serious symptoms "because this is a very dangerous virus". He also mentioned that "loss of taste and smell" are the signs he noticed.

He urged everyone to realise that the virus could affect anyone, "I want everyone to realise that this can affect anyone. And even if you are not feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon," Aaron, who starred in Les Miserables, said.

In addition to Aaron, several other celebrities that are currently battling with coronavirus including television host Andy Cohen, former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, actor Daniel Dae Kim, music producer Andrew Watt, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, Oblivion actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba and his wife. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, have been discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine in Australia.