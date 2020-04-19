Headlines

Broadway actor Nick Cordero to get right leg amputated due to complications from coronavirus

Nick played a mob soldier in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2020, 04:05 PM IST

Tony Award-nominated Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who specialised in playing tough guys on Broadway, will have to his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus, her wife Amanda Kloots said. Amanda revealed the news on Instagram on Saturday and said that Nick had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

She said, "We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today." For the uninformed, Nick was admitted to the intensive care unit at  Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and has been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.  

Amanda has, since, then actively posted positive messages for Nick, also sending him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son, Elvis, so he could see them when he woke up. On the work front, Nick played a mob soldier in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination for best-featured actor in a musical. While on television, Nick has appeared in several episodes of both Blue Blood and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as Lilyhamer and he, had a role in the film Going in Style.

Apart from Nick, the novel coronavirus has sickened other Broadway veterans, including the actors Danny Burstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit, and Laura Bell Bundy as well as composer David Bryan. 

