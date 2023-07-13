Headlines

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

WI vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket

DNA Verified: TV, mobile phones, household items cheaper amid new GST rates? Truth behind viral post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

Batters who have hit most fifties in World Cup

Monsoon: 10 tips to keep cars safe from flood damage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: ‘I am Going to Make The Biggest Film on Dharma’ | DNA India News

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

No rift with anyone, saying same thing as CM Gehlot: Sachin Pilot during ‘Jansangharsh Yatra’

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

HomeHollywood

hollywood

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

Britney Spears narrated the entire incident where NBA star Victor Wembanyama's guard allegedly manhandled her, and she demanded a public apology for the slapgate incident.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pop star Britney Spears has demanded a public apology from NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard who “backhanded” her causing her to fall to the ground. In an Instagram video, Spears (41), spoke about the run-in with the basketball player’s bodyguard in Vegas last week. “I wanna share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about,” she stated.

With her hands on her hips, wearing a mini skirt, beige boots, and a cropped floral blouse, Britney said: “I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s**t that’s why I’m addressing it.”She said the radio presenters were “saying that I deserved to be smacked, security was doing their job and protecting their client”.

Britney recalled when she was on tour with NSYNC in the early 2000s and was “knocked down by like three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture.” She stressed: “My security not one time touched them or even came near them. Point being is, I didn’t appreciate the people saying that I deserve to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit (sic)”.

Here's the post

Spears again recounted the encounter with the NBA star. “I simply tapped him on the back and I was backhanded, hit my face, and came back, on the floor, but my best friend helped me up,” she said, as she acted out what happened on the day of the incident.

“I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later, but I’ve yet to receive a public apology, and that’s it,” she concluded. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has determined that no one will be charged. The incident took place at the ARIA Hotel’s Catch restaurant.

According to reports and a video shared by TMZ, Spears approached Wembanyama to request a photo, being a fan of the rising NBA star. However, when she tapped him on the shoulder, the security director allegedly backhanded her, causing her to fall. Wembanyama had claimed that he felt Spears grabbing him from behind.

However, video footage released by TMZ contradicts his claim, showing Spears simply tapping him on the back. The security guard’s forceful response is seen in the footage as well. Spears and her team have filed a battery charge against the security director involved in the incident.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Meet Shri Thanedar, did odd jobs to survive in Karnataka, built multi-crore company in US, now successful politician

From KGF to Baahubali: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue reminded netizens of these 5 films

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by significant amount after recent flops? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: BJP claims TMC sponsored violence that killed around 45

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE