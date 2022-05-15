Britney Spears announces miscarriage, says ‘we lost out miracle baby’

Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney Spears announced her miscarriage with a heart-breaking note. Last month, the singer announced that she and her fiance, Sam Asghari, are expecting a child. Britney and Sam announced in a joint statement that they had lost their "miracle baby."

Britney and Sam shared the statement on their Instagram pages on Saturday, asking if they should have waited longer before disclosing the pregnancy to the world.



The note, read, "It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent."

It further read, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

"We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support."

Fans and friends came out in support of the couple. Paris Hilton said, ."I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you." Singer Christina Perri wrote, "So sorry,"

Britney is the mother of two children. With ex-husband Kevin Federline, she produced Sean Preston and Jayden James. She married her long time fiancé Sam in September of last year, and they announced their pregnancy in April of this year.



Britney had previously stated during her conservatorship legal struggle that she was not allowed to go off birth control if she wanted to have a child. Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, 13 years after it was imposed, and her father was removed as her legal guardian.