Britney Spears allegedly assaulted by NBA star Victor Webanyama's guard, files police complaint

Pop singer Britney Spears has reportedly filed a police report alleging battery after she was backhanded and knocked to the ground by the security guard of NBA star basketball player, Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night at Las Vegas. The alleged incident took place at Catch restaurant at the Aria Hotel around 8.30 pm. Spears, her husband, Sam Asghari, and two other guests were entering the restaurant when she spotted Wembanyama.

As per the sources reported, the singer is a fan of the NBA’s tallest French active player, and she wanted a picture with him, thus she patted him on his back. The director of security for the San Antonio Spurs, then allegedly assaulted her by backhanding her, and knocking her to the ground.



As per the report, the singer continued dining with her family, and the security guard allegedly apologised to the pop singer stating, "You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans." Spears’s team filed a police report alleging battery after their teams conferred.

As per the police statement reported in The Guardian, "On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation. The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time.”