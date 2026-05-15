Britney Spears accused of barking, screaming and walking with knife in LA restaurant; team responds

Britney Spears sparked concern after reports claimed she created a chaotic scene at a Los Angeles restaurant, though her representative has strongly denied the allegations.

Fresh controversy has erupted around Britney Spears after an outing at a restaurant in Sherman Oaks reportedly left diners stunned. Several claims about the singer’s behaviour surfaced online after TMZ reported that staff and guests were unsettled by what witnesses described as an unusual evening inside the restaurant.

According to the outlet, Britney was dining with two companions when her behaviour allegedly became loud enough to attract attention from nearby tables. Witnesses claimed she appeared highly animated during conversations and at one point was allegedly "raising her voice, screaming, and even barking at times."

Another report from a restaurant guest suggested that Britney briefly moved around while still carrying a knife she had reportedly been using during the meal, which allegedly made some diners nervous. However, sources later suggested there was no threatening intent behind it and that she may have absentmindedly kept the utensil in her hand after eating.

The evening reportedly became more chaotic after claims surfaced that the singer lit a cigarette indoors, leading restaurant staff to intervene. TMZ further reported that Britney repeatedly expressed affection toward the man accompanying her, allegedly telling him, "I love you." Another source also claimed, "The man she was with were feeding each other."

Photos obtained by the outlet reportedly showed a messy dining table, with one customer comparing the scene to what it looks like after a child finishes eating. Reports further stated that Britney later left the venue accompanied by her security personnel.

Soon after the story spread online, Britney’s representative pushed back strongly against the claims while speaking to US Weekly. Dismissing the reports as exaggerated, the representative stated, "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard."

The spokesperson also denied rumours suggesting the singer endangered anyone with the knife, explaining that she had only been using it while eating her burger. Clarifying the “barking” claims, the rep said Britney had simply been discussing her dog’s behaviour with neighbours.

Criticising the public reaction surrounding the incident, Britney’s representative added, "This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous, and it needs to stop now."