British actor Hilary Heath dies of coronavirus at 74

British actor Hilary Dwyer, more popularly know as Hilary Heath, passed away a week back due to coronavirus complications. She was aged 74. Hilary's godchild Alex Williams confirmed the news of her demise with a Facebook post.

He wrote, "We lost my wonderful Godmother Hilary Heath to Covid-19 last week. Hilary had many careers, starting out as a screen and stage actress in the 1960s and 1970s, and then re-inventing herself as a producer in the 1990s, making films like Nil by Mouth (Gary Oldman) and An Awfully Big Adventure (Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman). Her most remarkable re-invention came in her mid-60s, when she won a master's degree from Oxford in psychology and became an addiction counsellor, specialising in CBT. She worked at clinics all over the world, often for free, often with very deprived and distressed individuals, and she regarded this as her most valuable work by far. She was a force of nature, and I can't bear it that she is no longer with us."

Here's the post:

Most noted for her work in the horror film 'Witchfield General', which also marked her debut in films. The actress-producer had worked in The Avengers TV series as well. She had bankrolled Hugh Grant's 1995 release 'An Awfully Big Adventure'. She last appeared in 'Space: 1999' in 1976 and later shifted her focus to production. Heath was actively working in the industry till 2003.

Hilary is survived by son Daniel Heath and daughter Laura. For the uninitiated, Daniel is also a film composer and noted for bankrolling 'Big Eyes'.