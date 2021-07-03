‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson make first public appearance together, see photos

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson were rumoured to be dating for the last few months. However, the couple did not confirm the speculation.

However, the two made a joint appearance as they attended Wimbledon this weekend in London, England.

The 26-year-old ‘Bridgerton’ actress and the 27-year-old 'Saturday Night Live' star were seen getting intimate while sitting in the stands.

Take a look at the photos below:

The couple could be seen leaning on each other, hugging, sharing kisses and laughing.

She wore a chic deep neck olive green dress with black buttons on the side and paired it with a pair of sunglasses and high heels.

Pete on the other hand wore a light blue sweatshirt with beige pants and he accessorised his outfit with sunglasses and a few neckpieces. He also wore metallic nail polish.

Phoebe’s hairstyle was a bun with loose locks at the front.

For the unversed, the two were quite often spotted hanging out and wearing matching necklaces. Back in August, while Pete had only hinted at being in a relationship with Phoebe whilst teasing about his 'celebrity crush', the ‘Bridgerton’ star did not drop any hints