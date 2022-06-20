Bridgerton: Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Charithra Chandran to return for Netflix show's season 3

entertainment
Bridgerton fans have been thrilled to hear that the hit Netflix series is returning for a third season, with the story preceding the book's timeline to follow the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) in season three.
When asked later in the conversation if the 'Polin' romance will gravitate towards the super-steamy vibes of season 1 or the slow burn of season 2, Coughlan replies, "I think, because we've had two seasons of build-up, it's probably going to be the former. I haven't read the scripts. I've just been given an overview."
Coughlan, Ashley and Chandran also discuss Bridgerton's impact on fans, particularly young women and people of color, many of whom are new to the genre. "The effect works both ways," notes Chandran, explaining how starring in the series Bridgerton has changed the way she navigates the world.
Chandran says, "What's wonderful is that there's so many benefits to it: the show is just better with diversity. It's more fun, it's more colourful. It gives actors of colour opportunities that were previously inaccessible to them. We're seeing with 'Mr. Malcolm's list' - it also feels very British and it's sort of multiracial -- and that's exactly what we would want it from the show, to kind of set a standard for the industry. So, I think creatively -- and maybe this is very generous, and I hope Lin Manuel Miranda forgives me -- but I feel like what 'Hamilton' did for theatre is very much like what Bridgerton has done for TV, and then also it diversifies audiences," she concluded.
Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran will return for Bridgerton season 3 as the `Regency-era` romance continues to explore all of their interweaved love stories.