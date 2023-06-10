Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh passes away at 52 due to heart attack

Mike Batayeh/Twitter

Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for playing laundromat manager Dennis Markowski on Breaking Bad, has passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 52. His family confirmed that the actor died on June 1 in his sleep of a heart attack while he was at his home in Michigan, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Mike's sister Diane told TMZ that his death "was very sudden, as he didn't have a history of heart issues". In a statement, his family said, "He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many."

Mike was known for portraying manager Dennis Markowski of Gustavo Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) Lavanderia Brillante laundromat on Breaking Bad. The laundromat itself was a legitimate business front for Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) meth lab.

Aside from Breaking Bad, Mike had other television credits such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Battle Creek, CSI: Miami, Jessie, and Everybody Loves Raymond among others. In addition, the comedian also did voiceover work in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Upon hearing the sad news, a number of Mike's colleagues paid tribute to him. One, in particular, was Hollywood director and friend Rola Nashef, who wrote on Facebook, "A devastating loss of a huge life -- Mike Batayeh, you were everybody's friend. And I mean everybody. There isn't a person that I introduced you to or a waitress that took our order whom you didn`t make laugh, think, inspire, and root for. You wanted to see us all win. I still can't believe this news."

"Your sense of humor and your talent for stage, screenwriting, television, and film was genius, outrageous and fearless. I pray so much for your sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, and our entire community who will feel your loss forever. Rest in peace dear Mike, you're my friend always", the director added

Meanwhile, Yorg Kerasiotis, Mike's co-star in the 2012 movie Detroit Unleaded, penned: "You were the superstar we always admired and one of the funniest men I've ever known."



