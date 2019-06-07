Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk break up after 4 years of togetherness!

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk have parted ways after four years of dating.

According to People magazine, Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have officially decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017.

The duo began dating in early 2015 after the actor split from British model Suki Waterhouse and Shayk broke up with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.