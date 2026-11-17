Fans welcomed Robert Pattinson's casting as new James Bond by sharing funny memes about his many movie roles that include Harry Potter, Twilight saga, Batman and Dune. Denis Villeneuve will direct Pattinson's first outing as Bond. Brad Pitt wants to play the antagonist in the film.

With Robert Pattinson's announcement as the new James Bond, Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt had his own pitch ready for a possible role in the franchise. Pattinson's name was announced on Monday after months of speculation about the identity of the next 007 spy after Daniel Craig retired from the role following his five-movie stint. Pitt is obviously happy for The Odyssey star for bagging the much coveted part.

"I think it's a great choice, I love what this guy's been doing, He's been making such interesting choices and then for him to like to balance it out, it's really cool," Pitt told Complex while promoting his latest movie, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. When asked for his suggestion on the next Bond Girl, Pitt said he had a proposal for James Bond director Denis Villeneuve. "Oh, I don't know, but man, sign me up for the villain. Get Denny Villeneuve on the flip phone. Let's go", the F1 star said.

Pattinson joined the race as a James Bond candidate late, but has come out as a winner. Actors Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O' Connor, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James had also auditioned for the role. Fans welcomed Pattinson's anointment as new Bond by sharing funny memes about his many movie roles that include franchises like Harry Potter, Twilight saga, Batman and Dune, and films such as Tenet, Good Time, The Lighthouse, and Mickey 17.

Brad Pitt is returning for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It is directed by David Fincher from a Tarantino script. It is going to release in IMAX theatres on November 25, followed by a streaming debut on Netflix on December 23.

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