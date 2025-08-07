Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttarakhand's Badrinath route shut due to heavy rain, landslide, watch viral video

Meet IIT-JEE topper, 2nd girl ever to score perfect 300 in JEE Main result, got admission in..., she is from...

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84, actor paid tribute to her at FI screening, his words were...

India-US Talks: Rough road ahead after PM Modi rejects Trump's brinkmanship, Can BTA be signed in 21 days?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 creates history, takes brilliant start, breaks 5-year-old record of..., TRP out

PM Modi to launch Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train on..., will flag off 3 new trains on this route, check details

Good news for Gautam Adani, his company bags THIS huge contract, to invest 26,314 crore in...

J-K: 3 CRPF jawans killed, over 15 injured in road accident in Udhampur

A Nobel Framework and the Logic of Opinion Trading

Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Uttarakhand's Badrinath route shut due to heavy rain, landslide, watch viral video

Uttarakhand's Badrinath route shut due to heavy rain, landslide, watch viral vid

Meet IIT-JEE topper, 2nd girl ever to score perfect 300 in JEE Main result, got admission in..., she is from...

Meet IIT-JEE topper, 2nd girl ever to score perfect 300 in JEE Main result...

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84, actor paid tribute to her at FI screening, his words were...

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84, actor paid tribute to her at FI screening, his words were...

Brad Pitt lost his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, at 84, days after he paid a special tribute to her at FI screening.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 01:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84, actor paid tribute to her at FI screening, his words were...
Brad Pitt

TRENDING NOW

Jane Etta Pitt, the mother of Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt, has passed away at the age of 84, reported People. The family of the 'Fight Club' actor paid tribute to her following her demise. The cause of the death has not yet been disclosed by Brad Pitt or his family. According to the outlet, Pitt and his two younger siblings, brother Doug and sister Julie, were raised in Springfield, Missouri, by Jane, a retired school counsellor, and father William, a former owner of a trucking company.

The 'F1' actor's niece, Sydney, the daughter of his younger brother Doug, remembered Jane as someone who had "the biggest heart" and "cared deeply for everyone and everything." Posting an emotional tribute to her Instagram handle, after the demise of her grandmother, Sydney wrote, "My sweet Grammy. We were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier."

"She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don't know how we move forward without her. We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up, and I know she lives on through each of us," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sydney Pitt (@pidney)

According to People magazine, at a special screening of his latest film 'F1' in June, Pitt gave a shout-out to his mom while telling anchor Savannah Guthrie that she watched the Today show on a daily basis. "I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning. To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom," the actor added, waving and blowing a kiss in the video clip shared by Today as quoted by People.

Though Jane and William Pitt generally remained out of the public eye, they occasionally joined their son at major public events, including the 2012 Oscars and the 2014 premiere of 'Unbroken', directed by Pitt's then-wife Angelina Jolie, reported People. According to the outlet, in 2009, Brad Pitt and his siblings contributed USD 1 million to a Missouri hospital, helping to establish a new wing named in honour of their mother, the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Centre, where the first pediatric oncologist and haematologist were appointed in southwest Missouri. 

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian man flies to Vietnam to buy MacBook, saves Rs…
Indian man flies to Vietnam to buy MacBook, saves Rs…
‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...
‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create...
SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33, lost her battle to..
SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33
SCO Summit: Will Narendra Modi meet Xi Jinping to send strong signal to US? Modi-Putin meet on cards to upset Donald Trump?
SCO Summit: Will Narendra Modi meet Xi Jinping to send strong signal to US?
Satyapal Malik, former J-K Governor, dies at 79 after prolonged illness
Satyapal Malik, former J-K Governor, dies at 79 after prolonged illness
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE