Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie divorce battle: 'The Eternals' actor demands removal of judge; estranged husband responds

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and their separation has not been finalised yet. About a year back, the estranged couple was granted single status by the court. Now as per the latest reports, Angelina has filed a request to remove the judge who has been hired by both of them in 2017. The judge named Judge John W. Ouderkirk also married the couple back in 2014.

As per the popular international magazine, Angelina stated that the judge, "failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself". While Brad's legal team called this move as "a thinly-veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues in this case."

Calling the judge biased, Jolie went on to say that she "was never afforded the opportunity to even raise a concern or to object to the ever-increasing business relationships between Judge Ouderkirk and [Pitt’s] counsel — relationships that were providing a steady stream of income to Judge Ouderkirk and the potential for future work."

The actor furthermore said, "These are precisely the type of repeat customer circumstances that create doubts about a privately-compensated private judge’s ability to remain impartial."

In a statement to People, Angelina's lawyer said, "It is unfortunate that Mr Pitt's team has sought to intervene ahead of Judge Ouderkirk's response. One can only conclude that this is an attempt to obstruct or influence Judge Ouderkirk's answer. Any delay in these proceedings is due to their zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client's benefit."

While someone from Pitt's teams said, "This is the Judge who married them, someone who her team knew well and who her team actually introduced to the couple. Her lawyers have also worked with him, so the only excuse for their filing is that her team knew they were likely to lose and they needed to stall by changing the referee in the fourth quarter."