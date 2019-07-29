Headlines

Box Office Report: 'Spiderman: Far From Home' fails to mint Rs 100 crore; 'The Lion King' roars louder by second weekend

Both the movies were competing with each other and now Spiderman: Far From Home's run at the Box Office came to an end in less than 100 crore, while The Lion King roars crossing the mark with ease

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Jul 30, 2019

After running in theatres over four weekends, Spiderman: Far From Home's run has finally ended in theatres. Despite having a great opening and Avengers character Tony Stark aka Iron Man's last ever presence in a movie, the Spiderman movie did not even touch Rs. 100 crore mark.

Starring Tom Holland as Spiderman, Spiderman: Far From Home however has become the highest grossing Spiderman movie in India. Confirming the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SpiderManFarFromHome emerges the highest grossing #SpiderMan film in #India... Also, has swung past $ 1 billion mark at the worldwide boxoffice... [Week 4] Fri 15 lacs, Sat 39 lacs, Sun 47 lacs. Total: 84.83 cr. India biz. All versions."

"#SpiderManFarFromHome biz at a glance... Week 1: 61.05 cr [Thu release; 8 days] Week 2: 17.70 cr Week 3: 5.07 cr Weekend 4: 1.01 cr Total: 84.83 cr India biz. #SpiderMan HIT," he added.

Read his posts here:

Meanwhile The Lion King, which was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions along with the English version, has already smoothly surpassed Rs. 100 crore mark within two weeks of its release. The movie is expected to reach Rs. 200 crore club before its lifetime run ends.

Tweeting about the same, Taran wrote, "#TheLionKing is unstoppable... Biz on [second] Sat + Sun is phenomenal... Second #Hollywood film to cross 30 cr in *Weekend 2* in *2019*, after #AvengersEndgame [52.55 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 5.35 cr, Sat 12.22 cr, Sun 15.13 cr. Total: 114.27 cr. India biz. All versions."

He also added, "#TheLionKing biz at a glance... Week 1: 81.57 cr Weekend 2: 32.70 cr Total: 114.27 cr #TheLionKing is the fourth #DisneyIndia film to cross 100 cr [#TheJungleBook, #AvengersInfinityWar, #AvengersEndgame]. India biz. All versions. SUPER-HIT."

Read his tweets here:

The Lion King has also managed to become a hot favourite among people despite releases of Hindi movies Judgementall Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala. It would be interesting to see the fate of the Hollywood film.

