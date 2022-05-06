'Bollywood needs to be part of MCU', says Doctor Strange 2 star Benedict Cumberbatch

File Photo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a Marvel film, has already grossed more than Rs 30 crore in pre-sales, and the buzz is that the film would be a blockbuster in India.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the surgeon-turned-superhero Dr. Stephen Strange, spoke on the Indian film business and the prospect of an Indian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He told Indianexpress.com “There are incredible Indian actors, whether they are born in the UK like obviously Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel, who I just had the good fortune to work with. I mean it’s obvious you have an incredibly talented and incredibly thriving cinematic culture and have done it for years. I have loved the filmmakers that have done work in the English language and you’ve had a massive influence. I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero.”



When questioned whether he saw India as merely a source of revenue for Marvel or a potential competitor for Hollywood, the actor stated that the two (industries) are not mutually exclusive. India has a huge movie-going audience, regardless of whether it's Bollywood or Hollywood. And he believes it's all right. Both have their place. It's not at all an either/or situation.

The MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its bounds further than ever before in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange crosses the mind-bending and perilous various realms of the Multiverse with the help of both old and new mystical allies to fight a strange new opponent.



Doctor Stephen Strange, represented by Benedict Cumberbatch, enters the multiverse, a place of infinite parallel realities, each operating in its own reality.