'Blessed to honour her everlasting legacy, magnetic spirit': Naya Rivera's family releases a statement

Naya Rivera, the Glee actor was confirmed dead on July 13, 2020, after a search operation was held for almost five days. The actor along with her son Josey Hollis Dorsey had gone on a boating trip at Lake Piru about a week back. The actor had saved her son before getting drowned in the lake. Now, the family of Naya has released a statement to a portal in which they thanked everyone for their unending prayers.

The statement read as "We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honour her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

They further shared, "Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support."

They concluded the statement by penning, "Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

On July 8, 2020, Naya had taken to her Instagram page and shared a photo with her son which is her final post. She had captioned it stating, "just the two of us."

The late actor had one of the leading roles in Glee from 2009 to 2015.