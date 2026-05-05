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Blake Lively stuns at Met Gala just hours after settling It Ends With Us lawsuit

Blake Lively attended the Met Gala in a stunning pastel gown shortly after settling her legal dispute, marking both a stylish and significant moment.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2026, 11:23 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Blake Lively stuns at Met Gala just hours after settling It Ends With Us lawsuit
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Blake Lively made a confident appearance at the Met Gala, arriving just hours after her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star, was officially settled.

Dressed in a pastel-toned gown featuring shades of peach, purple, and yellow, Blake stood out on the red carpet with a bejewelled bodice and a dramatic flowing train. Her look complemented this year’s theme, Costume Art, along with the dress code Fashion Is Art, and also reminded many of her iconic Statue of Liberty-inspired outfit from the 2022 Met Gala.

The legal settlement brings closure to a dispute that began in late 2024, involving Lively’s retaliation lawsuit against Baldoni, his company, and a PR firm. According to Deadline, the agreement was finalised just two weeks before the case was set to go to trial in Manhattan.

In a joint statement, the legal teams said, "The end product, the movie 'It Ends With Us', is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors and all survivors is a goal that we stand behind."

The statement further added, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online,"

Blake’s appearance also comes around the release of her latest project, Another Simple Favour, the sequel to the 2019 film directed by Paul Feig and co-starring Anna Kendrick, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

While her husband Ryan Reynolds was not present at the event, his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman attended alongside Sutton Foster.

(With inputs from ANI)

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