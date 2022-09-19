Search icon
Pregnant Blake Lively slams paparazzi for waiting outside her house to click photos: 'You freak me and my kids out'

Blake Lively wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:23 AM IST

Blake Lively-Ryan Reynold/Instagram

Actress Blake Lively, who is expecting her fourth child with husband and actor Ryan Reynolds, recently took to Instagram to slam the paparazzi for stalking their home. Blake Lively shared candid pictures of her baby bump and penned a note slamming the shutterbugs. In a note on Instagram, Blake Lively lashed out at the paps and wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them." She signed off by writing, "And thank you to the media who have a "No Kids Policy". You all make all the difference. Much love!"

The pictures also feature Blake's husband Ryan, sister Robyn Lively and her friend and singer Taylor Swift.

In the series of pictures that Black Lively shared on Instagram, she's seen flaunting her baby bump whilst enjoying spending quality time with her near and dear ones. Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Blake broke the news of her pregnancy by making her baby bump debut at the Forbes Power Women's Summit a few days ago. "I just like to create. Whether that`s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating," Blake quipped at the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Ever since the announcement, the paps have been tailing the actress to capture her every movement.

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012. Their eldest daughter James was born in 2014. In 2016, the two welcomed their second daughter Inez and Betty in 2019.

