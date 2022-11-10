Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Twitter reaction: Netizens get emotional, call it perfect tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The latest Marvel offering is a bittersweet experience, as it honours late actor Chadwick and also makes you feel the grieving loss of him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Twitter reaction: Netizens get emotional, call it perfect tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Twitter reaction: The much-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a special film for all MCU lovers. Ryan Coogler directed actioner is a tribute to the late actor, Chadwick Boseman. The American star left an unforgettable mark by playing the titular role of T'Challa aka Black Panther to perfection. 

Even before the movie hit cinemas, people are going gaga about it. Special previews have been screened by the international audience, and it was an emotional rollercoaster ride for them. Several netizens called the second instalment the best among the series. While many regarded the film as a 'love letter' to the deceased star. 

A user wrote, "#BlackPantherWakandaForever find the turbulence. This film somehow feels convoluted to use its medium to mourn or for start the legacy. Ryan Coogler still manages to get best outcome from its action to its subtle ending." Another user wrote, "Just watched #BlackPantherWakandaForever yesterday at Uptown Mall with my teammate. Damn! I still love the chase scenes, and somehow Shuri brings it well." 

Let's check out some other reactions

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther Wakanda Forever is all set to take forward the legacy of King T'Challa played by late actor Chadwick Boseman ahead, and the makers dropped a new trailer of the film. 

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film traverse the hidden undersea nation called Talokan. 

READ: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: First look of Tenoch Huerta as the wicked villain Namor unveiled

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit cinemas this Friday, November 11, 2022. 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals
T20 World Cup controversies: Top 5 most dramatic moments in the history of mega event
Diwali 2022: Tripling, Gullak, Panchayat, web series to binge-watch with your family during festive weekend
Chhath Puja 2022: Here’s how people in several cities offer 'Argha' to rising sun
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 3 Result DECLARED: How and where to download, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.