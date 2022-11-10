Black Panther Wakanda Forever Twitter reaction: Netizens get emotional, call it perfect tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Twitter reaction: The much-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a special film for all MCU lovers. Ryan Coogler directed actioner is a tribute to the late actor, Chadwick Boseman. The American star left an unforgettable mark by playing the titular role of T'Challa aka Black Panther to perfection.

Even before the movie hit cinemas, people are going gaga about it. Special previews have been screened by the international audience, and it was an emotional rollercoaster ride for them. Several netizens called the second instalment the best among the series. While many regarded the film as a 'love letter' to the deceased star.

A user wrote, "#BlackPantherWakandaForever find the turbulence. This film somehow feels convoluted to use its medium to mourn or for start the legacy. Ryan Coogler still manages to get best outcome from its action to its subtle ending." Another user wrote, "Just watched #BlackPantherWakandaForever yesterday at Uptown Mall with my teammate. Damn! I still love the chase scenes, and somehow Shuri brings it well."

Let's check out some other reactions

Just watched #BlackPanther #BlackPantherWakandaForever and all I can say is y’all finna cry on Friday. And the ending Chile . The plot twist which if you read the comics you already know. The royal family can’t escape death… — MW (@MelvinWilliams_) November 10, 2022

@theblackpanther the heart they poured into this movie. Thank you Ryan and the whole cast and crew for making this a beautiful love letter to Chadwick, dealing with grief. And also for creating an amazing underwater society #BlackPantherWakandaForever #talocan — Gino Deira (@GinoDeira) November 10, 2022

Just watched #BlackPantherWakandaForever yesterday at Uptown Mall with my teammate. Damn! I still love the chase scenes, and somehow Shuri brings it well. November 10, 2022

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther Wakanda Forever is all set to take forward the legacy of King T'Challa played by late actor Chadwick Boseman ahead, and the makers dropped a new trailer of the film.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film traverse the hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit cinemas this Friday, November 11, 2022.