Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Netizens react to Neeraj Chopra's collab with Marvel, says 'proud of you'

Gold medalist olympian Neeraj Chopra has left his fans delighted after watching his promotional video for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Javelin Throw champion has collaborated with Hollywood's giant Marvel Studios and promoted their upcoming action thriller with a new TV spot.

Chopra himself dropped the latest teaser on his Twitter handle, with the 46-second clip showing the 24-year-old all decked in black attire as he practices throwing his Javelin. The clip starts with an epic background track showing Neeraj releasing his Javelin and it later cuts into separate small clips from the movie Wakanda Forever.

Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi.



Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye.



November 11. Don’t miss the action. #WakandaForever@Marvel_India pic.twitter.com/4SJ3BuyuEm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 28, 2022

As soon as the teaser was shared, it created havoc in the social media world. Neeraj's supporters hailed it as an 'epic crossover.' A user wrote, "Oh My God! Oh My God! Am i dreaming right now! @Neeraj_chopra1 @Marvel a collab worth waiting for! Feels like my thousand dreams come true at once! If i could i would write it across the sky so that everyone could see & know how much happy i am today! #NeerajChopra." Another user stated, "Marvel collabs with an Indian athlete it's history now.. boy born to script history.. this is huge, direct Hollywood mein entry... It's proud moment." A netizen added, "Proud of you King."

this is awesome , u r looking sooooo superb best wishes my King pic.twitter.com/5SywOjqrB2 — Devyani kubade (@devyani_kubade) October 28, 2022

Proud of you King ic.twitter.com/UPU01WdCeR — Yash Birari (@YashBirari7) October 28, 2022

Oh My God! Oh My God! Am i dreaming right now!



Neeraj! Today the whole world stops & stares for a while, cause you are amazing, just the way you are! @Neeraj_chopra1 @Marvel a collab worth waiting for!



i am crying, i am screaming, i am grinning!#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/gxec2LjhlK — (@serenity__77) October 28, 2022

Bow Down To The Real Superhero! @Neeraj_chopra1



Finally, India got its first ever mighty Superhero! Rightful, brave and benevolent! Our beloved NEERAJ CHOPRA #NeerajChopra #GoldenBoy #Marvel pic.twitter.com/gTsHq72Jzc October 28, 2022

From "Khel Kood Ke Kya Hi Kar Lega" to @Olympics Champ athlete frm India collabs with @Marvel , i am so thankful to live in the earth where a humble village boy frm India conquers the entire world, rightfully



Life works in mysterious ways!

Take A Bow, King! #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/xWRhrSsJGS — (@serenity__77) October 28, 2022

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever is set to be an emotional tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, and fans have received the trailer of the film very well, calling it the 'best' Marvel movie since Endgame. Boseman died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Coogler also shared that he spent weeks revisiting footage of himself with Boseman, who he saw as a major creative collaborator and champion of "Black Panther." Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit cinemas on November 11.