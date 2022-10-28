Search icon
Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Netizens react to Neeraj Chopra's collab with Marvel, says 'proud of you'

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's collab with Marvel has left the fans of the athlete proud. Check out the reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra

Gold medalist olympian Neeraj Chopra has left his fans delighted after watching his promotional video for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Javelin Throw champion has collaborated with Hollywood's giant Marvel Studios and promoted their upcoming action thriller with a new TV spot. 

Chopra himself dropped the latest teaser on his Twitter handle, with the 46-second clip showing the 24-year-old all decked in black attire as he practices throwing his Javelin. The clip starts with an epic background track showing Neeraj releasing his Javelin and it later cuts into separate small clips from the movie Wakanda Forever. 

Check out the promo

As soon as the teaser was shared, it created havoc in the social media world. Neeraj's supporters hailed it as an 'epic crossover.' A user wrote, "Oh My God! Oh My God! Am i dreaming right now! @Neeraj_chopra1 @Marvel a collab worth waiting for! Feels like my thousand dreams come true at once! If i could i would write it across the sky so that everyone could see & know how much happy i am today! #NeerajChopra." Another user stated, "Marvel collabs with an Indian athlete it's history now.. boy born to script history.. this is huge, direct Hollywood mein entry... It's proud moment." A netizen added, "Proud of you King." 

READ: Wakanda Forever: Neeraj Chopra stars in epic crossover for latest Marvel flick, check teaser

Check out the reactions

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever is set to be an emotional tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, and fans have received the trailer of the film very well, calling it the 'best' Marvel movie since Endgame. Boseman died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Coogler also shared that he spent weeks revisiting footage of himself with Boseman, who he saw as a major creative collaborator and champion of "Black Panther." Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit cinemas on November 11.  

