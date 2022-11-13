Search icon
Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office collection day 2: Letitia Wright starrer earns Rs 25.50 crore in India

Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office collection: The Marvel film has been hailed as the perfect tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Black Panther Wakanda Forever/File photo

The American superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hit the theatres worldwide on Friday, November 11, has opened to a thunderous response at the Indian box office as the Marvel movie has collected Rs 25.50 crore in its two days of release, as per the Box Office India report.

The same report states that the Hollywood film, in which Letitia Wright's Shuri takes over the Black Panther title from her elder brother T'Challa after his death, earned Rs 11.75 crore on its opening day and Rs 13.75 crore on its second day, taking the two-day collections to Rs 25.50 crore. It is estimated that the film will mint over Rs 40 crore in its opening weekend in India.

Chadwick Boseman played Black Panther aka T'Challa in the 2018 prequel and other Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before his untimely death due to colon cancer in 2020. The late actor's last film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was released after his death.

Meanwhile, Wakanda Forever, the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earned $84 million from 4,396 locations on its opening day in North America. Those figures include $28 million in Thursday previews, which marked the 15th-highest preview gross in history and bested the first Black Panther movie's figure by $3 million.

It is also the second biggest opening day of the year, behind the $90.4 million earned by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to Variety, estimates heading into the weekend suggested Wakanda Forever could net a gross between $185 million and $200 million in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

