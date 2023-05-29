Search icon
Black Panther star, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o wears saree, applies henna on bald head; fans call her 'literal goddess'

Lupita Nyong'o, best known for Black Panther, surprised fans with her recent look in a saree and henna on her head.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Lupita Nyong'o in her recent look

Oscar winner and star of successful Hollywood films like Black Panther and 12 Years a Slave, Lupita Nyong’o surprised fans with her new look recently. The actress was seen draped in a multi-coloured cotton saree and a beautiful henna design on her head in pictures and videos she shared on her Instagram recently.

Lupita, best known for playing Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a vieo herself in the new look about two weeks ago on Instagram. Lupita wore a pink, lilac, and yellow saree with a sleeveless blouse, paired with gold jhumkas in the video but the most striking feature of her appearance was the intricate and beautiful henna design on her head, which she has recently shaved. The look was for the premiere of Mira Nair’s musical Monsoon Wedding, based on the filmmaker’s acclaimed film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo)

“When we are invited to an Indian wedding, we use what we got to honor & celebrate,” Lupita wrote in the comments section. She revealed that the henna look was achieved using jagua, a natural dye from South America. She shared two more posts from her look on her Instagram. In one of them, she revealed the story behind the head makeup, saying that she had seen henna design at a wedding in Pakistan in 2021 and always wanted to recreate that. “And then, in the middle of the night, an image SHOT into my mind of a henna design covering my bald head!!! I could do something special and different, to celebrate the culture using the canvas readily available to me,” she explained.

Fans shared the video on various social media platforms, praising the actress for embracing south Asian culture so beautifully. “She is a literal goddess,” wrote one. Another commented, “I love how she used Asian culture and American ingredients to create this masterpiece.” Many others praised Lupita for so confidently flaunting her bald look.

