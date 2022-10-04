Search icon
Black Panther: Director Ryan Coogler says he considered quitting filmmaking after Chadwick Boseman's death

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler said he thought of quitting filmmaking after Chadwick Boseman's death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Credit: Marvels/Instagram

Hollywood filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, revealed that he considered quitting filmmaking after actor Chadwick Boseman's demise.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Variety reported. "I was at a point when I was like, I'm walking away from this business," Coogler stated. "I didn't know if I could make another movie period [or] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?"

Boseman died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Coogler also shared that he spent weeks revisiting footage of himself with Boseman, who he saw as a major creative collaborator and champion of "Black Panther."

Returning to memories of his own relationship with the actor, the filmmaker began to rediscover his passion for the kingdom of Wakanda and its narrative possibilities."I was poring over a lot of conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life," Coogler continued. "I decided that it made more sense to keep going."

Coogler has returned to direct Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which follows characters played by returning cast members Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke, as they confront the death of Boseman's King T'Challa.

On Monday, the second trailer of Wakanda Forever was released. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (With inputs from ANI)

 

