Black Adam Twitter review: Dwayne Johnson starrer opens to mixed reactions from moviegoers

The performances of Johnson, Brosnan (Doctor Fate), and Hodge (Hawkman) in Black Adam have drawn appreciation from certain moviegoers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Photo credit: Twitter

Black Adam Twitter review: Twitter is buzzing about The Rock's portrayal of an antiquated hero with his own brand of justice. Check out what the reviews have to say about DC's newest action-packed adventure if you're thinking about watching the movie. 

The performances of Johnson, Brosnan (Doctor Fate), and Hodge (Hawkman) have drawn appreciation from certain moviegoers while receiving criticism from others. 

Check out some tweets here: 

 

 

The film’s trailer had already left fans excited. It had started with a narration of Dwayne who talks about his journey from being a slave, to a God. Black Adam is the rebirth of Dwayne's character and he embarks on a journey of being the most powerful entity of all time. Black Adam has the quality of protector and destroyer, and Johnson emotes the superhero's inner turmoil with perfection. 

While speaking to CNN, the Rock had previously said, "I told (Diesel) directly that I would not be returning to the franchise.” He further said that Vin shouldn't have brought kids into the post and his request is 'manipulative.' He said, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

The eleventh film in the series that serves as the foundation for the DC Extended Universe is Black Adam. DC Entertainment, New Line, Warner Bros., Flynn Picture Company, and Seven Bucks Productions are the producers. Starting this weekend, October 20, you may watch it in theatres. 

