Black Adam trailer: Dwayne Johnson brings DC universe's most powerful anti-hero

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson makes an impactful debut in DC Universe with Black Adam, and the first trailer of the film promises to be an action-packed rollercoaster ride. The film stars Dwayne aka The Rock in the titular character. Black Adam is DC Film Universe's first Anti-Hero and Johnson looks tailor-made for the character.

The trailer starts with a narration of Dwayne who talks about his journey from being a slave, to a God. Black Adam is the rebirth of Dwayne's character and he embarks on a journey of being the most powerful entity of all time. Black Adam has the quality of protector and destroyer, and Johnson emotes the superhero's inner turmoil with perfection.

Here's the trailer

Back in 2014, it was reported that Dwayne Johnson was been roped in by DC comics to play Black Adam in their upcoming movie Shazam. The Rock recently took to his Twitter account and confirmed the news that he would play Black Adam, who in the comics was originally a villain before becoming more of an antihero in recent years, the Verge reported. Black Adam and Shazam come from the same universe, and it is expected that the two powerful forces will come together in future.

Black Adam has already been in the news, right from the day of its announcement, and now the official trailer will build more hype for the film. Last year in December, Dwayne opened up on not returning to The Fast and The Furious franchise. Johnson who played the role of Luke Hobbs has expressed that he will not return for Fast X. While speaking to CNN, the Rock said, "I told (Diesel) directly that I would not be returning to the franchise.” He further said that Vin shouldn't have brought kids into the post and his request is 'manipulative.' He said, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.” Black Adam will hit cinemas on October 21.