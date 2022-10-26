Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Black Adam box office collection day 6: Dwayne Johnson starrer collects Rs 33.43 crore

The Rock's fame and appeal to a family audience have helped Black Adam do well in its first weekend both in India and abroad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Black Adam box office collection day 6: Dwayne Johnson starrer collects Rs 33.43 crore
File photo

Black Adam Box Office collection: Although critics weren't overly enthusiastic about the superhero movie starring Dwyane Johnson, fans are demonstrating their support at the box office. The Rock's fame and appeal to a family audience have helped the newest Hollywood movie do well in its first weekend both in India and abroad. 

According to trade analyst Abhishek Parihar, the film as earned Rs Rs 33.43 crore. 

Check out the tweet here: 

Back in 2014, it was reported that Dwayne Johnson was been roped in by DC comics to play Black Adam in their upcoming movie Shazam. The Rock recently took to his Twitter account and confirmed the news that he would play Black Adam, who in the comics was originally a villain before becoming more of an antihero in recent years, the Verge reported. Black Adam and Shazam come from the same universe, and it is expected that the two powerful forces will come together in future.   

READ: Dwayne Johnson aka Rock calls BTS ARMY 'b****s,' says Korean Bangtan boys can beat Black Adam

Black Adam has already been in the news, right from the day of its announcement, and now the official trailer will build more hype for the film. Last year in December, Dwayne opened up on not returning to The Fast and The Furious franchise. Johnson who played the role of Luke Hobbs has expressed that he will not return for Fast X. While speaking to CNN, the Rock said, "I told (Diesel) directly that I would not be returning to the franchise.” He further said that Vin shouldn't have brought kids into the post and his request is 'manipulative.' He said, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.” Black Adam had hit cinemas on October 21 (India). 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022 OUT at du.ac.in: Miranda House marks highest cut off with 94 percentile, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.