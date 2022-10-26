Black Adam box office collection day 6: Dwayne Johnson starrer collects Rs 33.43 crore

File photo

Black Adam Box Office collection: Although critics weren't overly enthusiastic about the superhero movie starring Dwyane Johnson, fans are demonstrating their support at the box office. The Rock's fame and appeal to a family audience have helped the newest Hollywood movie do well in its first weekend both in India and abroad.

According to trade analyst Abhishek Parihar, the film as earned Rs Rs 33.43 crore.

Back in 2014, it was reported that Dwayne Johnson was been roped in by DC comics to play Black Adam in their upcoming movie Shazam. The Rock recently took to his Twitter account and confirmed the news that he would play Black Adam, who in the comics was originally a villain before becoming more of an antihero in recent years, the Verge reported. Black Adam and Shazam come from the same universe, and it is expected that the two powerful forces will come together in future.

Black Adam has already been in the news, right from the day of its announcement, and now the official trailer will build more hype for the film. Last year in December, Dwayne opened up on not returning to The Fast and The Furious franchise. Johnson who played the role of Luke Hobbs has expressed that he will not return for Fast X. While speaking to CNN, the Rock said, "I told (Diesel) directly that I would not be returning to the franchise.” He further said that Vin shouldn't have brought kids into the post and his request is 'manipulative.' He said, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.” Black Adam had hit cinemas on October 21 (India).