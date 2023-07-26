Headlines

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

This 2012 box office bomb lost a whopping $200 million (Rs 1600 crore) at the box office.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

The recently-released DC superhero film The Flash is steadily losing money. The mega-budget tentpole film runs the risk of registering nominal losses of over $150 million (Rs 1250 crore), one of the highest ever in cinema history. And despite this, its failure pales in comparison to the one box office bomb from a decade ago that flopped so hard that the head of sthe studio producing it had to resign.

World’s biggest box office flop ever

The film that lost the most money at the box office in the history of cinema is the 2012 science fiction adventure John Carter. An adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ 1930s novel A Princess of Mars, the film was one of the most expensive ever made with a budget of $306 million. Over $150-180 millon were then spent on the publicity and marketing of the film, bringing the total landing cost to $456-486 million. However, despite all this, John Carter made only $284 million worldwide, registering a nominal loss of $172-200 million (Rs 1350-1600 crore). This meant it surpassed 2011 comedy Mars Needs Moms (loss of $144 million) as the biggest flop ever.

Aftermath of John Carter’s box office failure

John Carter was directed by Andrew Stanton and starred Taylor Kitsch in the titular role, along with Lynn Collins, Samantha Morton, Mark Strong, Ciarán Hinds, Dominic West, James Purefoy and Willem Dafoe. The film was distributed by Walt Disney Motion Pictures and its failure affected all involved. Rich Ross, head of Walt Disney Studios, was forced to resign over his decision to allot John Carter it’s full budget. Andrew Stanton had to go back to making animation films. The lead actor Taylor Kitsch starred in another flop later that year (Battleship) and was relegated to supporting roles later in his career.

Top 10 biggest box office flops

There are several films that have since come close to the losses incurred by John Carter but not quite surpassed it. Other major box office flops include Strange World ($197 million), The Lone Ranger ($190 million), and Mortal Engines ($175 million). Turning Red is the biggest flop among animated films with nominal losses of $167 million. Other films in the top 10 include King Arthur ($152 million), The Flash, Jungle Cruise, Battleship, and Tomorrowland (all $150 million). The biggest flop in Indian cinema history is Radhe Shyam, which lost Rs 170 crore ($21 million).

