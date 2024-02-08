Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

The biggest flop film ever lost Rs 1100 crore at the box office, leading to the resignation of the studio head, director going underground and star ruining her career.

As the budgets of films worldwide has increased, the losses some of the biggest flops incur have also gone up manifold. This has meant that films today lose more money than many of yesteryear’s hits made at the box office. The biggest box office bomb of them all lost a whopping $200 million, wreaking havoc on its makers.

The biggest box office flop that lost Rs 1100 crore

John Carter, the sci-fi action adventure from director Andrew Stanton, was one of the most expensive films ever made. Based on the books by Edgar Rice Burroughs, the film followed the titular adventurer’s exploits on Mars. Mounted on a $306 million budget in 2012, the film starred Taylor Kitsch as Carter along with an ensemble cast of Lynn Collins, Samantha Morton, Mark Strong, Ciarán Hinds, Dominic West, James Purefoy and Willem Dafoe. Despite the hype, the VFX, and the cast, John Carter tanked at the box office, earning just $284 million gross worldwide. Accounting for marketing costs and tax cuts, the film made losses of around $112-200 million (Rs 600-1100 crore as per 2012 exchange rates).

The impact of John Carter’s box office failure

John Carter was one of the biggest failures in the history of cinema. No film has ever lost that much money at the box office since or before. Walt Disney Studios, the studio behind the film, bore the brunt of it. Rich Ross, the head of the studio, resigned despite the fact that he had arrived after production on the film had already begun. But he took moral responsibility for not controlling the film’s expanding budget. Director Andrew Stanton also went away from the film world after a while to digest the film’s failure. He avoided media interactions for a long time before returning to his first love – animation.

But perhaps the biggest impact of the film’s failure was on Lynn Collins, the film’s female lead. She went on record to say that she was asked to ‘disappear for a while’ to avoid bad press. The actress said that she had no big offers for years after John Carter’s release but ironically the male lead Taylor Kitsch was not affected and got another big film. "I took a break and tried to figure out, up until then my career and my work, I really allowed it to define me", she later told The Wrap. The actress eventually fired her entire PR team.