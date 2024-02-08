Twitter
Headlines

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

Tata Motors launches India’s cheapest CNG automatic car, priced at just Rs…

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Meet man, left job to build Rs 698000 crore firm, donated over Rs 285 crore, he now has net worth of Rs…

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit high-paying job, started selling idlis in small shop, he is now…

Portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapses, 4 injured

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

Side effects of Vitamin D overdose

Largest birds in the world

Benefits of drinking anjeer water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals his son, wife’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: ‘He was saying that…’

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

The biggest flop film ever lost Rs 1100 crore at the box office, leading to the resignation of the studio head, director going underground and star ruining her career.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the budgets of films worldwide has increased, the losses some of the biggest flops incur have also gone up manifold. This has meant that films today lose more money than many of yesteryear’s hits made at the box office. The biggest box office bomb of them all lost a whopping $200 million, wreaking havoc on its makers.

The biggest box office flop that lost Rs 1100 crore

John Carter, the sci-fi action adventure from director Andrew Stanton, was one of the most expensive films ever made. Based on the books by Edgar Rice Burroughs, the film followed the titular adventurer’s exploits on Mars. Mounted on a $306 million budget in 2012, the film starred Taylor Kitsch as Carter along with an ensemble cast of Lynn Collins, Samantha Morton, Mark Strong, Ciarán Hinds, Dominic West, James Purefoy and Willem Dafoe. Despite the hype, the VFX, and the cast, John Carter tanked at the box office, earning just $284 million gross worldwide. Accounting for marketing costs and tax cuts, the film made losses of around $112-200 million (Rs 600-1100 crore as per 2012 exchange rates).

The impact of John Carter’s box office failure

John Carter was one of the biggest failures in the history of cinema. No film has ever lost that much money at the box office since or before. Walt Disney Studios, the studio behind the film, bore the brunt of it. Rich Ross, the head of the studio, resigned despite the fact that he had arrived after production on the film had already begun. But he took moral responsibility for not controlling the film’s expanding budget. Director Andrew Stanton also went away from the film world after a while to digest the film’s failure. He avoided media interactions for a long time before returning to his first love – animation.

But perhaps the biggest impact of the film’s failure was on Lynn Collins, the film’s female lead. She went on record to say that she was asked to ‘disappear for a while’ to avoid bad press. The actress said that she had no big offers for years after John Carter’s release but ironically the male lead Taylor Kitsch was not affected and got another big film. "I took a break and tried to figure out, up until then my career and my work, I really allowed it to define me", she later told The Wrap. The actress eventually fired her entire PR team.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

Greater Noida news: Muzzles made mandatory for pet dogs in GB Nagar after rising bite cases

India's biggest flop film, made for over Rs 300 crore, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, hero disappeared..

Meet IAS officer, son of rickshaw puller, lost mother early, cracked UPSC in 1st try at 22; inspiration behind movie...

Not Ibrahim Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor, this star kid to make Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri, YRF's romantic drama

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE