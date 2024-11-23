According to reports, Alice Kaushik's journey in Bigg Boss 18 is going to end this week.

This week in Bigg Boss 18, some of the biggest names and strongest contestants like Karan Veer Mehra, Digvijay Rathee, Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor and Alice Kaushik have been nominated and fighting for their survival. Recently, reports have revealed which of them is set to exit Salman Khan's house.

According to Times Now Navbharat News and Twitter user Bigg Boss Tak, it's Alice Kaushik who is going to be eliminated from Salman Khan's show. the twitter user wrote, "Alice Kaushik has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 18 house." However, DNA couldn't verify these reports

Alice Kaushik has been EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 18 house.



Netizens reacted to Alice Kaushik's eviction news. One of the users wrote, "Wow !! finally, I can sleep peacefully now. I hate that girl, still remember the words that she said about KVM's death. Nobody addresses that don't know why? In the end, let's forget and peace." Another user wrote, "Bb predicted her in top 2... Lol." Another commented, "She couldn't even survive one nomination and had guts to say "Karan is going home." Another user wrote, "Alice ka eviction toh aise tha jaise koi silent alarm, sab ne bas "finally" ka signal diya."

Talking about the new developments in the Bigg Boss 18 house, Digvijay Rathee has beaten Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, and Tajender Bagga to become the new Time God. However, since he has become the time god of the house, Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra have been 'bullying', trying to poke him by refusing to do their duties and fulfill his orders.

Meanwhile, the new promo of Bigg Boss 18 shows Salman Khan bashing all the housemates one by one. He started by bashing Rajat Dalal, giving Shilpa Shirodkar a reality check for being too dependent on Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, and ended with bashing Avinash Mishra for treating his friendships in the house as a number game.

